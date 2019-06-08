Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s private wedding photos leaked on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been the subject of a security breach, as private photos from their wedding made its way to Instagram and other social media platforms this weekend.
Alexi Lubomirski, a New York-based photographer, hired to take official engagement photos and private wedding pictures, had his computer hacked. Since then, photos the pair never intended to make public showed up online, though the palace went to great lengths to shut them down.
A royal representative told The Sun magazine security had been compromised, but the situation was now under control. It seems they had most of the photos removed, and the palace reportedly snagged all of them.
With such little privacy in their lives, it makes sense that the pair would want to have something of the event for themselves.
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
The reception was off-limits to photographers, and there was a strict embargo on posting photos on social media during their May 2018 wedding.
Actress Troian Bellisario posted a photo showing that the couple provided slippers for their guests, but that was the only picture that made its way to social media.
No photos of any people in attendance, outside of those feet, made its way to the public.
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
The pair welcomed their son, Archie, last month, almost one year since their wedding.