Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s private wedding photos leaked on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been the subject of a security breach, as private photos from their wedding made its way to Instagram and other social media platforms this weekend.

Alexi Lubomirski, a New York-based photographer, hired to take official engagement photos and private wedding pictures, had his computer hacked. Since then, photos the pair never intended to make public showed up online, though the palace went to great lengths to shut them down.

A royal representative told The Sun magazine security had been compromised, but the situation was now under control. It seems they had most of the photos removed, and the palace reportedly snagged all of them.

With such little privacy in their lives, it makes sense that the pair would want to have something of the event for themselves.

The reception was off-limits to photographers, and there was a strict embargo on posting photos on social media during their May 2018 wedding.

Actress Troian Bellisario posted a photo showing that the couple provided slippers for their guests, but that was the only picture that made its way to social media.

No photos of any people in attendance, outside of those feet, made its way to the public.

The pair welcomed their son, Archie, last month, almost one year since their wedding.