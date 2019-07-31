Home > People

Mario Lopez faces backlash on Twitter after comments about trans children

31st July 2019 12:25 PM ET
Mario Lopez faces backlash on Twitter. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Carrie-nelson

Mario Lopez (Dancing with Stars, The X Factor) is facing backlash on Twitter after a video emerged showing the actor saying in an interview with the conservative figure Candace Owens that it was “dangerous” for parents to let children as young as three years old make a decision about their gender identity.

Lopez was sharing his views during a 40-minute interview on The Candace Owens Show. The video was actually recorded in June but caught the attention of many Twitter users for the first time over the past few days.

During the interview, Owens made specific reference to actress Charlize Theron (see video below: start 11:27) while talking about what she described as the “weird trend” in Hollywood where celebrities allow their children to pick their gender identity.

Owens had in mind the incident last April when actress Charlize Theron revealed that her child Jackson did not identify as a boy and that she was letting the child decide their gender identity.

Theron told MailOnline that she thought Jackson was a boy “until she looked at me when she was 3 years old and said ‘I am not a boy!'”

But in Owens’ view, a declaration of gender identity by a three-year-old should not be taken seriously because young children don’t have the “mental authority” to make a decision about their gender.

Lopez agreed with Owens, saying that he was “blown away” by the trend.

“If you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then,” Lopez said

“When you’re a kid, you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid,” he concluded (see video below).

However, Lopez came under fire from many Twitter users over his comments in the video.

But others defended Lopez on Twitter, with many arguing that some media headlines misrepresented him by quoting him out of context to suggest he said that parents should not support their transgender children.

Later in the same interview with Owens (start 17:50 in the video above), Lopez said that movements such as #BelieveWomen were dangerous because “people lie and sometimes those people are women.” According to Lopez, it was “incredibly dangerous” to always assume that women who alleged they were sexually assaulted were telling the truth.