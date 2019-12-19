Marc Anthony’s yacht Andiamo destroyed in Miami fire

Smoke billowing from the MacArthur Causeway in Miami on Wednesday night allegedly came from singer Marc Anthony’s 120-foot luxury yacht. Despite the efforts of firefighters, the boat was destroyed, having capsized.

Miami Fire Rescue tweeted that they had responded to a call at 7:30 pm that involved a burning yacht. They reported the fire was under control within a couple of hours and that no other boats were damaged in the blaze.

Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue also assisted in containing the outbreak.

Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a 120Ft yacht that was on fire at approximately 07:30pm today. Units from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were called upon to assist with water assets. Fire was under control within 2 hours and no other boats were damaged. pic.twitter.com/5cRYSqfbhq — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) December 19, 2019

Despite 45+ firefighters battling the blaze, they were unable to save to the two-time Grammy Award-winning singer’s vessel. Firefighters reportedly stayed on the scene until Thursday morning in case there were any flareups.

The massive boat, named Andiamo, has been valued at around $7 million, it contains five cabins and sleeps up to 12 people. It is fitted with satellite TV, jet skis, and a jacuzzi.

The six-time Latin Grammy Award winner has been known to occasionally throw a party on board with some of his celebrity friends.

Shaking it up in Miami with my boys. pic.twitter.com/9W1Sk1mdUq — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) April 16, 2018

The singer was not on the vessel at the time, and it’s been reported that there were no injuries. There has so far been no comment from Marc Anthony himself.

where the 120-foot yacht said to be owned by Marc Anthony is on fire, looking like a total loss at the Island Gardens Marina. No injuries reported as of late Wednesday night. 45+ firefighters battling flames and smoke from boats and the dock. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MGC00vYDzO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 19, 2019

Entertainer Marc Anthony has a multitude of awards and achievements: he has sold 12 million records worldwide and in 2012 was inducted into the Billboard Hall of Fame. In 2016, Anthony received the prestigious “Person of the Year” honors from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Science.

Just this Spring Marc Anthony released his first studio album in 6 years titled OPUS, and he began touring this Fall. Anthony, 51, has two children and is the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez, who he was married to from 2004 until 2014.

Firefighters are still investigating the blaze, and authorities have not released the official cause for the fire.