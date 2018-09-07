Mac Miller dead at 26 from apparent drug overdose

Mac Miller died from an apparent drug overdose on Friday according to a report from TMZ. The Self Care rapper was only 26.

According to law enforcement, Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead around noon on Friday at his house in San Fernando Valley, Calfornia. Emergency services responded to a call made by a male friend of Miller’s who called 911 after finding him.

It’s no secret that Miller struggled with substance abuse issues, a topic that came up frequently in his music. In fact, his latest brush with the law came from a hit and run car accident back in May where Mac Miller totaled his G Wagon before fleeing the scene.

Once officers tracked Miller down, he confessed to the crash and was so intoxicated that he blew twice the legal limit. The crash came right on the heels of his breakup with Ariana Grande.

The pair collaborated on Baby It’s Cold Outside and The Way before becoming an item themselves. Ariana and Mac were an item all the way up until April 2018 when he accompanied her on stage during Coachella but they broke up soon after.

When fans began to blame Ariana Grande for Mac Miller’s DUI crash in May, she spoke out, claiming that their relationship was “toxic” and that’s why she left him. Prior to that, Ariana had been very supportive of his efforts to remain sober.

In the wake of Mac Miller’s death, Ariana Grande has disabled comments on Instagram.

In the weeks and days leading up to Mac Miller’s death, he was very active on Instagram, showing photos from his various interviews and photo shoots. He also recently shared a link to his new song, Swimming, which was featured on his latest album, Self Care.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Within minutes of learning that Mac Miller had died, many artists flocked to social media to pay their respects and to mourn the death of their friend.