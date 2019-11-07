Love and Hip Hop’s Mendeecees Harris is set to be released before the end of the year

Love and Hip Hop New York fans might get to see Yandy Smith and Mendeecees Harris reunite on the upcoming season.

According to an exclusive from The Shade Room, sources close to the situation say Mendeecees is set to be released from prison within the month and no later than December 15.

Mendeecees struck a plea deal in 2015 on accusations that he shipped more than $2.5 million of heroin and cocaine over a seven-year period.

Mendeecees plead guilty to drug trafficking charges and was facing up to 10 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine. The judge sentenced him to eight years and one month in prison, plus five years of supervised release.

Mendeecees was also ordered to submit all of his Love and Hip Hop paychecks, luxury cars, and money he received from personal appearances. He received 15 months of time-served credit.

In October 2018, Mendeecees’ lawyer attempted to get his eight-year prison sentence reduced based on the fact that he forfeited $170,755.20 of his income.

He also used his celebrity status as a cast member on Love and Hip Hop to give presentations imposing on youth not to follow the same road he did.

Yandy appeared alongside a federal agent during his sentencing, who spoke on his behalf. They also presented about 100 letters of support from the children Mendeecees spoke to.

The prosecutors demanded that the judge reject his request for a reduced sentence based on the fact that there was no justification for the reduction.

The court responded to the case saying, “We have considered the remainder of Harris’s arguments and find them to be without merit. Accordingly, the order of the district court hereby is AFFIRMED. Each side to bear its own costs.”

Love and Hip Hop New York Season 10 returns December 16.