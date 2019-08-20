Logic is having a baby boy, rapper reveals in No Pressure freestyle: But who’s the momma?

Rapper Logic (Sir Robert Bryson Hall II) is having a baby boy. The 29-year-old rapper reveals in the video for his new freestyle rap, No Pressure, that he is expecting his first child — a boy.

Logic uploaded the video for his new freestyle rap, No Pressure, on YouTube on Monday, August 19.

After rapping about how the music industry exploits artists, and teasing a sequel to his 2014 debut album Under Pressure, the 15-time Grammy Award-winning rapper reveals at the end of the video that he’s having a baby.

“I’m having a little baby,” Logic raps. “Surprise! It’s a little baby boy, f*****g TMZ, they can’t get the scoop on that s**t.”

His reference to TMZ getting the scoop on the news about his baby apparently recalls the fact that TMZ broke the news in 2018 about the split between Logic and his wife, Jessica Andrea. Logic had not yet confirmed the split when TMZ reported it.

Although it is at the end of video that Logic reveals he is going to be a dad, he alludes to his son earlier in the song when he rapped, “I wear this 24-karat solid gold rollie for my son as an heirloom.”

In another place he appears to reference his son’s name.

“Welcome little Bobby to the world,” he raps, suggesting he is naming his son Robert after himself.

The rapper, who recently started his own music label BobbyBoy Records, criticizes the music industry in No Pressure.

“Searching for love in the industry you’ll be let down,” Logic raps. “They don’t love you until you’re dead and then they call you profound.”

Who is the baby momma?

Logic did not say who the baby momma is in No Pressure, but the rapper is believed to be married to Brittney Noell, a model and designer who reportedly has her own clothing line.

Brittney Noell has more than 3,000 followers on Instagram.

TMZ reported back in July 2019 that Logic and Brittney obtained a marriage license. Although it is not known whether they have wed since then, the reports that they obtained a marriage license appeared to confirm earlier engagement rumors that emerged in June when Noell as spotted on a friend’s Instagram photo dressed in a white robe and with a ring on her left hand.

Many fans believed that the ring was an engagement ring, and it was widely rumored at the time that the photo came from her bachelorette party in San Diego.

Brittney and Logic met and started dating in early 2018. Soon after, it was learned that he was separated from Jessica Andrea. In March 2018, photos emerged online showing Noell boarding a private jet with Logic to a show Las Vegas.