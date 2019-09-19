Lisa Vanderpump claps back at Eileen Davidson ‘p***y move’ diss over RHOBH resignation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tea is flowing following the ignition of a social media feud. Eileen Davidson was once a diamond holder but is no longer there. Lisa Vanderpump quit the reality show earlier this year following a season that was plagued with “puppy gate” drama.

While the two were never really close, it didn’t appear that Eileen Davidson would come for Lisa Vanderpump as she did. The former RHOBH and The Young and the Restless star took a jab at the reality star, saying that it was a “p***y move” to quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following the events of last season.

Of course, Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t going to sit on her hands and not respond. The Vanderpump Rules star took to Twitter to call out Eileen Davidson over the remarks. She revealed that while it may have appeared that the soap star chose not to return to the franchise, she was fired. Vanderpump stood behind her decision to resign from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as well.

Mmm @eileen_davidson

At least I resigned, you weren’t honest about the fact that you were fired…

Now that’s a p***y move as you call it. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) September 19, 2019

All of this went down on Watch What Happens Live when Eileen Davidson showed up to promote her new venture. Now, everyone is pulling out the old stories regarding her affair with her current husband while he was married to another woman. It was discussed on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as well. Lisa Vanderpump fans aren’t taking too kindly to what Davidson said and are using everything they can to trash her.

At the time this article was published, Eileen Davidson had not responded to Lisa Vanderpump’s accusation that she was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She doesn’t appear to be wanting a comeback and she has appeared on the show in cameos since her exit.

The irony of two women who are no longer on the show arguing about the show isn’t lost on us!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is slated to return to Bravo later this year or at the beginning of 2020.