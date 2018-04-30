Lil Scrappy and Bambi Benson pregnant! Former LHHATL couple’s baby news confirmed

There has been speculation about the state of Adiz “Bambi” Benson’s uterus for weeks now. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans couldn’t stop talking about the pregnancy speculation even though neither Bambi or Scrappy are appearing on Season 7 of the VH1 hit.

Well, now the wait is over because Bambi’s pregnancy news has been confirmed by The Shade Room. Bambi and Scrappy revealed their exciting news to the site and even shared that Bambi is currently 20 weeks along. The former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple has not learned the gender yet so hopefully there’s more news to come.

It turns out that Bambi’s choice to keep her pregnancy news private was related to an earlier miscarriage. The previous loss affected Bambi and Lil Scrappy so much that she didn’t want to deal with that in the press and chose to wait until she felt more comfortable.

Bambi Benson’s baby news comes right on the heels of a recent clap back after one of her fans asked about the rumored pregnancy. On Saturday, Bambi posted a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram. In the comments, one of her fans asked, “Be honest sis, pregnant or not?”

Clearly tired of the pregnancy questions, Bambi snapped back, “You wanna come hold this stick while I pee on it or no?”

It’s not clear if Bambi’s pregnancy announcement was planned for the very next day or not but the timing seems weird. Then again, over the last few weeks, there has been new pregnancy speculation almost every day. There’s no telling if Bambi was waiting for the 20-week mark or if she just wanted to get the announcement over with.

Either way, congratulations to Bambi Benson and Lil Scrappy, who are expecting their first child together. Scrappy shares a daughter with former LHHATL star Erica Dixon. Emani Richardson is 13-years old.