Lil Durk heading to jail: Why is he turning himself in?

Chicago rapper Lil Durk announced on social media that he is turning himself in to law enforcement.

The 26-year-old rapper tweeted “Turning myself in tomorrow.” The confused face emoji that went at the end of the tweet may suggest that the rapper is perplexed about his current legal situation.

Turning myself in tomorrow 😕 — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) May 29, 2019

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, last reported legal issue was an arrest on felony gun charges in 2013. In 2016, a judge cleared Lil Dirk of violating probation stemming from his felony arrest.

The Chicago rapper has not revealed any details about why he is likely heading to jail today, however there are rumors circulating as to the reason why.

Why is Lil Durk turning himself in?

It is rumored that Lil Durk is turning himself in on an attempted murder charge stemming from an incident in Atlanta, Georgia involving King Von. However, this rumor has not been substantiated with any police records or outstanding warrants.

Fellow Chicago rapper and Lil Durk collaborator King Von was arrested earlier this month on attempted murder charges.

Lil Durk was scheduled to perform at The Strand Ballroom & Theatre in Rhode Island on Saturday. He was recently reunited with his father, who was released in February after 25 years in prison.

Lil Durk parted ways with Def Jam and signed with Alamo and Interscope records in 2018.