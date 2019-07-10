Lil Chicken shot in Milwaukee: Rapper and Baby Mama ‘hit multiple times’ in shooting

Popular Milwaukee rapper Lil Chicken and his baby mama were reportedly shot multiple times in his hometown.

Several reports claim that the Milwaukee rapper was shot with his son; however, Mixtape Trappers, an Instagram account affiliated with the rapper, states that it was him and and his pregnant baby mama who were shot multiple times, not his son.

It is unclear whether his son was in the vicinity of the shooting or was not struck by the gunfire.

Chicken P Miller was active on his Instagram account the day before the shooting performing the trending Bottle Cap Challenge.

The details surrounding the shooting are currently vague. Several sources claim that Lil Chicken in a stable condition following the incident. However, there has been no update regarding the condition of his baby mama and son.

Lil Chicken is a local star in his hometown of Milwaukee. He is best known for his songs Fast Cash Babies, Make Em Say Ugh and Like I Never Left.

The Milwaukee rapper recently returned to music following a hiatus. His comeback record Like I Never Left was highlighted by Pitchfork magazine. In three weeks the record has garnered about 200,000 views on YouTube.