Lexii Alijai death: Tributes flood in after rapper dies at age 21

News of Minnesota rapper Lexii Alijai’s death arrived on Wednesday, bringing plenty of tributes from fans, family, friends, and other artists online.

The hip-hop artist was 21-years-old upon the time of her passing. So far, there is no cause of death known as how the rising hip-hop star passed away.

Family members remember rising hip-hop star

According to Page Six, several of Lexii Alijai’s family members posted online after the news of her death.

That included her cousin Raeisah Clark who confirmed Alijai’s passing on Facebook.

“Your a real Legend🎼 if you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills😔. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten!👼🏽 I’m so lost for words…my beautiful cousin with so much talent & Unique soul Lexii Alijai It’s too soon💔”

LaMycha Jett, another relative of Alijai posted, “They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby. This thing called life is crazy as hell. My heart is broken [and] the tears won’t stop….I love you more than you’ll ever know….You gained your beautiful wings.”

The Minnesota-born hip-hop star initially held an interest in playing basketball but then switched her pursuit to music. She’d ultimately drop out of school to pursue that full-time.

Her grandfather was legendary singer-songwriter Roger Troutman, per a Vibe report. Alicia put out the album Joseph’s Coat in 2015 and then Growing Pains in 2017. She gained fame in the genre by going viral with remixes of popular songs by Nas and Drake.

Fans pay tribute to Lexii Alijai after tragic news

Based on her early career trajectory, Lexii Alijai was set to make some waves in the hip-hop genre. Upon the news of her death, numerous fans posted tributes in which they mentioned some of their memories of the hip-hop star.

Rest In Peace Lexii Alijai. You were a star. Love and light to your loved ones and family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kSEv0jNGkZ — High Demand Vibe (@ChaseVibe) January 1, 2020

The singer appeared as an opening act on Bas’ Milky Way tour. She also was featured on Kehlani’s song Jealous, which appeared on the You Should Be Here mixtape back in 2015. Kehlani brought her on tour as well.

RIP Lexii Alijai 😞💔 only 21…man. Super talented and was just getting started. A few photos from the Milky Way tour when she opened up for Bas. pic.twitter.com/mmf27G01Kx — Chase Fade (@ChaseFade) January 2, 2020

I remember when I first heard Lexii Alijai on Kehlani’s song Jealous like 5 years ago. I’m so sad to hear she was taken away from us so soon 🥺💔 RIP baby girl 🙏🏾 — 💲®️ (@_sydneysaid) January 1, 2020

R.i.p. Lexii Alijai, who I met when she opened for Kehlani in Minneapolis in early 2016. Super sweet kid & was just getting started. pic.twitter.com/rvzgjdrjLY — Darin K (@Darin_K_) January 2, 2020

Kehlani, Bas pay tribute to hip-hop star

Kehlani posted several emotional tributes on her Instagram and Twitter account. In them, she mentioned, “I’m so sick. I’m so confused. I’m angry and my heart is broken.” Kehlani also mentions, “you was supposed to go take over the world lex. you was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up.”

It’s clear she and Lexi Alijai were close as Kehlani mentions “late night drives,” “hotel nights,” and other instances she’ll never forget she shared with Alijai in her Instagram post below.

On her Twitter post, Kehlani called Lexii “so special” also adding “imma miss you so bad. you was about to get everything you always talked about.”

i keep typing and backspacing

you knew what you meant to me

everyone knew what you meant

you were so special bro

i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex

imma miss you so bad

you was about to get everything you always talked about RIP MY BABY

I LOVE YOU LEX 4L — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Bas also paid respect to the late hip-hop artist in a Twitter post. He referred to Lexii as “young, talented, humble, and gracious.” He also mentioned, “it was only a matter of time before the world celebrated your talent and your character.”

This is hard to comprehend. So young, talented, humble, and gracious. I was positive it was only a matter of time before the world celebrated your talent and your character. RIP Lexii 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/7q5x6AcG5U — Bas (@Bas) January 2, 2020

Tributes mention personal experiences with singer, personal stories

Music is often therapeutic for people as they relate to the lyrics and emotion within the songs. That was the case for many fans who appreciated Lexii Alijai and what she brought to their lives.

You had raw in every part of your voice down to your lyrics. You helped me through some really dark times.. I mean that for real. Rest easy #lexiialijai https://t.co/mkOPDWx1M2 — victoriaaaameeker (@victoriameeker1) January 2, 2020

You spoke for me when I felt speechless. Helped me through the toughest times💔 Connected with me in a way that was nearly impossible. I was supposed to meet you one day. Your music was my escape from the world. Had bangers🔥just waiting to be released.🦋RIP my love #lexiialijai pic.twitter.com/0JXBN27GTa — Leema 🦋 (@catchthisvibe) January 2, 2020

Lexii Alijai got me through some of the hardest times in my life and helped me understand that I wasn’t alone in this world. She helped me understand that I shouldn’t settle for anyone or anything. Gone far too soon, may you rest in peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/GjxpI1ePtG — 🤴🏾 (@DerrickAndrew_) January 2, 2020

the ENTIRE state of #Minnesota is hurting right now we lost a good one I’m laying in bed still tryna put this all together. she was so young, beautiful & HIGHLY talented , her music was so real & pure🥺. once again fly high babygirl 🦋✨🙏🏾 #LexiiAlijai pic.twitter.com/9dQie5i7Ou — Bree 🌷 (@EmbryaaMariee_) January 2, 2020

Alicia shared a Facebook post on New Year’s Eve, but it was a re-share of her 2013 status from the same day. She mentioned, “Staying in the crib as usual on New Years… [I don’t] do parties. I hope everyone has fun, be safe!”

As of this report, no cause of death has been determined in Lexii Alijai’s death. Singer Kehlani fittingly told everyone on her Instagram story: “Go Stream All Her Music. Go Share Her Videos. Go Repost Her Art. Period.”

Visit Alijai’s official Instagram page to leave tributes, see those of others, and learn more about her music.