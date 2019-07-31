Leah Messer accused of posting more about Addie, slammed for letting her wear lipstick

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer usually stays away from social media and keeps a low profile when she’s busy filming for the show. She’s currently filming the new season, but she recently shared an adorable photo of little Addie. Addie is her youngest daughter and in her post, she says she’s surprised that Addie is growing up so fast.

But the post, which was supposed to be adorable, quickly took a critical turn because of what fans noticed. Not only is Addie wearing lipstick and hoop earrings, but fans also noticed that Leah tends to post about Addie much more than her other two daughters.

“How old is she and she has lipstick on??? I’m hardly allowed to wear lipstick and I’m a teenager. Wow,” one person wrote to Leah Messer, clearly critical of the way Leah decided to put makeup on her daughter.

Another pointed out that Messer should let her daughter be a child, not encouraging her to wear makeup at the age of six.

“She’s still a baby, she’s only 6. She just looks grown because you let her have acrylic nails, hoop earrings, lipstick, and mascara. Don’t age her too quickly or you’ll have it rough during her teenage years. Let that baby be a baby as long as she can,” the follower wrote.

Many people tend to have an opinion about these Teen Mom stars when they post photos of their daughters wearing makeup. But the criticism didn’t stop there. One person pointed out that Leah tends to post more photos of Addie than her twin girls.

“Do you realize you post WAY more about Addie? You barely ever have posts about the other girls,” the person commented.

Leah Messer didn’t reply. It’s possible she doesn’t post more photos of her kids because of these kinds of comments.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.