Lauren Braxton dies: Cause of death linked to heart condition

Lauren Braxton has passed away. The 24-year-old niece of Toni Braxton reportedly passed away yesterday with law enforcement receiving a 911 call around noon. Upon arrival, Lauren was unresponsive and paramedics pronounced her dead.

TMZ reports that a friend of Lauren’s was talking to her in the kitchen and had gone upstairs for just 10 minutes. When she returned to the kitchen, Lauren was on the floor, unresponsive.

Her father told TMZ Lauren passed away due to a heart condition but didn’t provide details about this condition. Lauren was at her home in Maryland at the time of her passing.

Trina Braxton shared her thoughts on Instagram, revealing, “God sent me another angel! Rest in Heaven Lauren “LoLo” Braxton.”

Lauren is the daughter of Toni’s younger brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. Both Toni and Michael are both the elder of the Braxton siblings, including Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar.

Michael appeared on Braxton Family Values, as he’s also involved in the music industry as a singer and songwriter.

While Lauren’s father didn’t share much about the heart condition, Women’s Health Magazine reports that Toni has been diagnosed with microvascular angina, which is a type of chest pain.

This condition is caused by spasms within the heart’s walls in the blood vessels, causing reduced blood flow. No word on whether this was what Lauren suffered from.

Lauren Braxton was very active on social media, with her last Instagram post being on April 23, 2019.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my Lor Stink!! I love you so much,” Lauren wrote on her Instagram post, celebrating a little baby’s first birthday.