Laura Jallali’s ‘bruised eye’ — Is it real?

Laura Jallali has waged several accusations against her estranged husband, Aladin Jallali, in recent weeks. It started out with claims that he was cheating on her and more claims that she was pregnant.

Now, a photo of Laura’s face has been released on social media and in it, she seems to be sporting a bruised eye. But 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans are questioning whether the bruise is real or if she’s wearing makeup in the photo.

Many who follow the Before the 90 Days stars haven’t forgotten Laura’s recent claims that she was pregnant with Aladin’s baby. In that same post, she also told the “thirsty women” who seemed to be chasing after Aladin that they were back together and still married. Then, she headed to Ecuador to spend time with Evelin while both of them tried to recover from recent breakups.

Now, as even more claims about Laura have been made by those who know her in real life, this picture has surfaced. In it, Laura is seen sporting what looks to be a shiner on her right eye. But after a string of apparent lies, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans aren’t sure what to make of Laura’s “bruised eye” photo.

If you just follow the TV show 90 Day Fiance and not the drama outside of the show on social media you are missing out on a lot. If you thought Ashley was full of shit, Laura just said here hold my purple vibrator. Laura is off her rocker! #90dayfiance — Retro 80's Tania (@TatasMcGeee) September 28, 2019

Laura is now faking a black eye. I guess faking a pregnancy wasn’t enough. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #90DayFiancePillowTalk — Samantha Garber (@sgarber15) September 28, 2019

It seems that many believe Laura Jallali’s black eye was likely created with makeup.

On 90 Day Fiance fan wrote on Twitter, “Someone needs to tell Laura that if she wants to fake a black eye, she should use something creamier than eyeshadow that doesn’t dry and crepe the skin. Squinting doesn’t help either. This is really sad.”

Someone needs to tell Laura that if she wants to fake a black eye, she should use something creamier than eyeshadow that doesn't dry and crepe the skin. Squinting doesn't help either. This is really sad:https://t.co/mIlKxuqFRK #90dayfiance — Parenting Furkids (@FurkidParent) September 28, 2019

Laura has seemingly responded to the criticism. On Friday, she posted the meme below.

Aside from that, Laura hasn’t said much. In fact, the “bruised eye” photo wasn’t released on her Instagram account but was in the possession of multiple 90 Day Fiance Instagram bloggers, including John Yates, who said that he had the photo for a while. He claims to have only released it because it was already out there and being shared quite a bit.

He wrote, “I’ve had this picture for a bit and since it’s being posted elsewhere I feel like I can share it. What I don’t understand is why there’s clearly makeup on her eye – if you’re trying to document abuse why cover it up?”

Just how much farther might this Laura Jallali drama go?

