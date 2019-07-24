Lamar Odom says he wants to work on relationship with Khloe Kardashian and her family

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans will know that Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian were married from 2009-2016. Their relationship ended in divorce, partially because Lamar was using drugs.

While the romantic part of their relationship ended, Khloe continued to care about Lamar, and the Kardashian family extended their olive branch to him by continuing to invite him to events and host him at their home.

Now the pair are estranged, but Lamar hopes that he can change that. He’s now working as a public speaker, and he told TMZ that he hopes that by telling his story, he can help rebuild the bridge between himself and the Kardashian family.

He also described his relationship with Khloe as the “best part of his adulthood,” and that being with Khloe ranks up there with raising his children and his motivational speaking.

Lamar also worries that his addiction caused him to fail as a father, but he’s hoping that his new lease on life, and including his children in his speaking engagements, will help turn things around for them.

“This is a great way for me to make up the time I lost with them and help them get better as well,” he said.

Currently Keeping Up with the Kardashians is on hiatus.