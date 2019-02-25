Lala Kent announces break from Randall Emmett on Vanderpump Rules: Are they still together?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have been a hot topic on Vanderpump Rules. Initially, her man’s name was kept secret, but it wasn’t hard to figure out who he was once the clues were dropped.

There were a lot of comments about their relationship, many of them negative in nature. Lala Kent was accused of being Randall Emmett’s mistress as he was technically still married to Ambyr Childers when the two started dating.

They deny that is how things went down, but that didn’t stop the chatter. With their relationship and engagement public knowledge now, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are still navigating their private life being played out on television.

He has yet to appear on Vanderpump Rules, but it may not stay that way forever.

A break is revealed on Vanderpump Rules

Tonight, it looks like Lala Kent will be confiding in her Vanderpump Rules friends that she thinks a break from Randall Emmett would be a good thing. The teary-eyed reality star didn’t give much detail, but she is obviously distraught.

Their relationship’s dirty laundry hasn’t been aired on social media or reality television, so this will be the first bump in the road viewers will get to see. Of course, this was filmed sometime last spring or early summer, which means many of the issues are likely resolved at this point.

Are Lala Kent and Randall Emmett still together?

At this point, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are still very much together. In fact, the two got engaged on her birthday last year. The drama being shown on tonight’s episode of Vanderpump Rules happened nearly a year ago, and it is likely they have already moved past it.

The couple appears happy together and as their wedding plans begin, Vanderpump Rules fans hope that Lala Kent will share her vision. It looks like both parties aren’t keen on rushing things, but it looks like marriage is in their future.

Vanderpump Rules airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.