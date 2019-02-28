Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper: Gaga talks rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper quickly made headlines after their salacious Oscar performance Sunday night, which caused everyone to question whether they were in love and possibly hooking up.

To make it more awkward, Bradley’s girlfriend, Irina Shayk, sat in the front row and watched the entire performance, giving them both a standing ovation at the end.

Lady Gaga stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live this week to address the rumors about her and Bradley Cooper’s supposed romance.

The interview also talks about her Oscar win, but Jimmy eventually asks her about the Bradley Cooper performance, and for her reaction to the rumors that they are in love. She looks away and rolls her eyes. Clearly, she’s growing tired of the rumors that she and Bradley have something going on.

That’s when Lady Gaga calls social media the toilet of the internet. She also says that people did see the love between Bradley and her because that’s what they wanted you to see. She points out that Shallow, the hit song from A Star Is Born, is a love song and the movie is a love story.

She also points out that Bradley Cooper directed the entire performance, down to the lighting, the camera placements, and how they interacted on stage. Everything was planned down to the last detail to make sure people saw the love between them, as they had throughout the movie.

She ends the segment by saying; “I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!”

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live interview below:

Bradley Cooper hasn’t addressed the rumors, but since Lady Gaga is setting the record straight now, he may not see a need to speak out. He’s usually a very private person, so this will likely be the only explanation we’ll get of the Oscar performance.