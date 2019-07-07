Kylie Jenner’s brand set to expand beyond makeup, and into pretty much everything

Kylie Jenner may be the youngest “self-made” billionaire, but the makeup mogul isn’t stopping with lip kits, Kybrow kits, and skincare.

The youngest member of the famous Kar-Jenner family is going to expand even further, and she’s taking her name into pretty much everything.

Although she hasn’t made any announcements, astute Internet sleuths learned she registered her name for a massive amount of items — meaning she’s planning to come out with at least some of them.

She’s registered a Kylie Baby line, as well as her name for homewares, alcohol, liquor and spirits, furniture, cookware, dining ware, restaurants, and cocktail lounges.

This 21-year-old may not stop until she rules the world — or at least the material world.

Earlier last week, fans mistook her for announcing that she was expecting another baby with her partner, Travis Scott. Unfortunately for fans, Kylie’s not expecting at the moment, though she has expressed wanting more children in the future.

The makeup mogul is perhaps too busy to have another child in the coming months, especially since she’s spending so much time working on all of her lines to create the ultimate empire.

Kylie Jenner may one day infiltrate her way into all aspects of people’s lives, like Walmart or Target. And it’s good to have a long-term plan!