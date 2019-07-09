Kylie Jenner supports dad Caitlyn Jenner with trans pride shoes

Kylie Jenner’s father went through a very public transition from male to female just a few years ago. The reality star hasn’t spoken much about it, but Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know that it did cause some rifts within the Kar-Jenner family.

It especially created some issues with Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, who were especially close.

But Caitlyn revealed that all 10 of her children, Kylie included, were always very accepting of her transition from Bruce to Caitlyn. And Kylie was so accepting that she even sported trans flag UGGs on her Instagram stories.

kylie wearing ugg's trans-flag inspired shoes for her dad pic.twitter.com/G8hGwyTGuo — internet baby (@kirkpate) July 8, 2019

The UGGs were part of a special edition line called “Pride Fluff Yeah” and retailed for $100 each. There were several different incarnations, but Kylie chose to show off the baby pink, baby blue and white slides, which represent the trans flag.

Kylie hasn’t spoken much about her relationship with her father, though she did appear on her daughter’s show Life of Kylie. Kylie was also featured on Caitlyn’s reality TV series, and even lent her some of her hair extensions that she recently created.

It’s not entirely clear how close the pair are, but it seems Caitlyn is comfortable with her relationship with her children.