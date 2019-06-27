Kylie Jenner steps out in glasses, no make-up and sweats; is barely recognizable

Kylie Jenner may be the queen of Instagram (and her feed proves it with all of her latest sexy shots), but she does “rough it” like the rest of us sometimes.

Cosmopolitan recently reported that Jenner was spotted at a recent trip to the dentist’s office sporting a sweatshirt, sweatpants and tennis shoes. She even went sans contacts, wearing her glasses for the event. Click here to see the photos.

It’s likely Kylie wasn’t expecting anyone to be taking pictures of her, which is fair enough. But when you’re a Kardashian-Jenner, you have to know that the cameras are forever waiting for a snap.

Kylie has been posting a series of really sexy photos, sometimes sans make-up. The latest photo of her in emerald green lingerie had some people wondering if she actually meant to take this as a shot for her boyfriend, Travis, instead of for the world.

But it appears that the photo wasn’t a mistake, as it’s still up on her Instagram feed several hours later.

Still, her make-up free photos, which are still somewhat glam, are to promote her skincare line, Kylie Skin. It seems that with this au natural shot at the dentist, she wasn’t prepped and primed like she was for the photos shared to social media.

Well, those Kardashian-Jenners have to slum it sometimes, right?