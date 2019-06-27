Kylie Jenner steps out in glasses, no make-up and sweats; is barely recognizable

Kylie Jenner may be the queen of Instagram (and her feed proves it with all of her latest sexy shots), but she does “rough it” like the rest of us sometimes.
Cosmopolitan recently reported that Jenner was spotted at a recent trip to the dentist’s office sporting a sweatshirt, sweatpants and tennis shoes. She even went sans contacts, wearing her glasses for the event. Click here to see the photos.
It’s likely Kylie wasn’t expecting anyone to be taking pictures of her, which is fair enough. But when you’re a Kardashian-Jenner, you have to know that the cameras are forever waiting for a snap.
Kylie has been posting a series of really sexy photos, sometimes sans make-up. The latest photo of her in emerald green lingerie had some people wondering if she actually meant to take this as a shot for her boyfriend, Travis, instead of for the world.
But it appears that the photo wasn’t a mistake, as it’s still up on her Instagram feed several hours later.
Still, her make-up free photos, which are still somewhat glam, are to promote her skincare line, Kylie Skin. It seems that with this au natural shot at the dentist, she wasn’t prepped and primed like she was for the photos shared to social media.
KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes. Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned 💕 can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com
Well, those Kardashian-Jenners have to slum it sometimes, right?