Kylie Jenner splashes out on luxe vacation to celebrate her skincare line

If you were a 21-year-old billionaire, how would you celebrate a major milestone?

If you take a leaf from Kylie Jenner’s book, it would be to fly somewhere on a “girl’s trip” with your friends in your own private jet.

The reality star turned makeup mogul posted a series of lavish photos on Instagram showing herself, Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, and several of her other friends getting into a plane with the Kylie Skin logo on it.

Not only does Kylie have her own private jet, but it’s decorated baby pink for her skincare line. And the stewardesses wore baby pink uniforms to go with it.

Each of Kylie’s friends was also spoiled with a pink tracksuit, her own Kylie sleep mask, and a slew of other onboard perks.

The reality star and makeup mogul didn’t mention where she and the girls were headed, but rest assured that baby Stormi was in tow for the getaway.

Missing from the line-up of Kylie confidantes was, of course, Jordyn Woods who used to be Kylie’s BFF.

Since the rift involving Kylie’s older sister, Khloe, the pair haven’t fully made amends, so Jordyn didn’t make the cut for this lavish holiday.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently on hiatus.