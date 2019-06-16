Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian share their daughter’s Candyland-themed bash

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian teamed up once again to throw a joint birthday bash for their daughters, North and Penelope. The pair went for an old-school Candyland theme, but there’s no doubt that North and P. picked it out themselves.

If you’re a regular kid, having a joint birthday party with your cousin might seem pretty lame.

But if you’re a Kardashian, having a joint birthday party with your cousin takes your party to a whole new level.

And when you’re a Kardashian, you’ve got no expense spared for your big day.

Although the two didn’t share much of the big day on their Instagrams, there were a few choice snaps.

The cake (which looked to be one of many) had endless sprinkles flowing out of it. Talk about a kid’s dream party!

There looked to be a sort-of red (or multi-colored) carpet so all of P. and North’s pals could arrive in style.

The two little girls even dressed the part, wearing multi-colored duds, which certainly cost more than most people’s mortgages.

All in all, it looked like a magical afternoon in Candyland as the pair celebrated being another year older–and being from a family that’s able to spoil them silly.

Happy birthday, girls!