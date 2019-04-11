Kim Kardashian to take bar exam, become lawyer without attending law school but how does that work?

Kim Kardashian recently announced her plans to take the bar exam in 2022. She wants to do more to help those who are wrongfully and overly incarcerated after seeing success in her efforts to help free Alice Johnson and Cyntoia Brown.

In a new interview with Vogue, Kim revealed her goal of passing the bar exam. She’s not taking the test for granted either and knows it takes a lot of effort to pull off such a feat, especially since she hasn’t gone to law school.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star says that she’s been studying hard for the bar exam, clocking 18 hours a week of study time as she learns the legal concepts required in order to pass the test.

What about law school?

Kim Kardashian’s goal of passing the bar exam has been met with mixed reactions. Some laughed as they don’t think Kim can do it while others question how she will be able to become a lawyer while never attending law school.

In California, it is not required to actually attend law school for those taking the bar exam to obtain a license to practice.

There are only four states where it is legal to take the bar exam and become a lawyer without attending law school. Those states are California, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington.

Instead, Kim Kardashian is apprenticing with a law firm and studying for her test. This summer, she’ll take what is called the “California baby bar” and if she passes that, she’ll be allowed to continue her apprenticeship with the goal of taking the real bar exam in 2022.

So while Kim won’t be attending actual classes at a law school, she is getting hands-on experience with a real law firm as she prepares herself to take the bar exam and become a real lawyer.

Why does Kim Kardashian want to become a lawyer?

In her Vogue interview, Kim Kardashian talked about why she decided to take this route of apprenticing with a law firm and preparing for the bar exam.

It all comes from her desire to help change the way the judicial system works in terms of over prosecuting people like Alice Johnson and Cyntoia Brown.

“I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society,” Kim explained. “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

Those who have their doubts about whether Kim Kardashian can even make it as a lawyer seem to be forgetting that her late father, Robert Kardashian, is one of the highest profile lawyers of all time.

After all, he defended O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of killing Nicole Brown Simpson in the most publicized trial of all time.