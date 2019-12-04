Kid Rock blasts Al Sharpton as he announces he’s ditching Made in Detroit restaurant

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Kid Rock blasts Al Sharpton and his hometown of Detroit in a new message announcing he is ditching his Made In Detroit restaurant.

The rocker used Facebook to reveal he will not be renewing his licensing agreement next year for his Made In Detroit restaurant, which is located in Little Caesars Arena.

Kid Rock is under fire for his drunken rant targeting Oprah Winfrey at a Nashville bar last week. The viral video has caused many to label the rocker a racist once again. It is a term he does not agree with, and he expressed so in his statement.

You haters better be shaking in your boots.

To my supporters and fans, I will not let you down.

I guarantee it will be my best record and tour ever.

Devil Without a Cause…

Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/ByZVKjAEqU — Kid Rock (@KidRock) December 4, 2019

Kid Rock cited all the money he has given to Detroit as “not being enough for his hometown people.” He has decided to live where he will be “celebrated not tolerated” by people.

The music man thanked those who have stopped by his establishment for their support during its run. Then he took a shot at Al Sharpton and the National Action Network. The group, which was founded by Sharpton, was planning a protest against Kid Rock at the restaurant today.

“Hey Al Sharpton, you or your cronies will never beat me you tax-evading, race-baiting clown!” he said in his Facebook message.

NAN has targeted Kid Rock for years, and he has had enough of it. In his statement, the rocker, defended his actions, admitting he is a “loud mouth jerk” at times. However, Kid Rock declared he is not a racist and is not going to stand for people labeling him one.

Kid Rock is bidding adieu to his restaurant Made In Detroit and his hometown. According to Detroit Free Press, he still owns a home in the Clarkson area of the city but no longer keeps a recording studio on the property. The controversial music man also owns a home in Nashville, which the paper says has been his primary residence for years.

Throughout his career, Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, has supported the city of Detroit. Now he is breaking up with his hometown. After years of being called a racist, with protests popping up outside his restaurant and concerts, Kid Rock is done.

Made In Detroit opened in 2017. The official close date for the rocker’s restaurant has not been announced yet.