Khaed dead: XXXTentacion’s Members Only producer dies, cause of death unconfirmed

Khaed, a Members Only producer, known for his work with XXXTentacion and Ski Mask the Slump God has died. While the cause of death is unconfirmed, Khaed is rumored to have died from a heart attack after suffering from heart complications.

Alternative Soundcloud musician Starfire claims that Khaed told her about his heart issues before passing away. In a Tweet, Starfire also states that the Members Only producer was in a custody battle for his son.

Was always the nicest to me. Rest easy. pic.twitter.com/U03k3pagEZ — ☆ (@ItsStarfire_) May 17, 2019

Fellow Floridian producer, DJ Scheme announced Khaed’s death on social media and paid tribute to the late producer, who was also his friend.

“I can’t believe this…,” DJ Scheme wrote in a series of tweets adding the following: “Rest In Peace Khaed I love you so much bro this s**t got me f**ked up right now.”

Now they’re both together 😣 pic.twitter.com/60ACZSeCw7 — Young Phet 🎭 (@youngphetamine) May 16, 2019

Khaed updated his Twitter account less than 24 hours ago with a photo taken by his girlfriend.

My shawty took this pic lol pic.twitter.com/m3pcignfMD — KHAED (@eatdemons) May 16, 2019

XXXTentacion, who launched Members Only, was murdered in June 2018 after being shot during a robbery at the age of 20. The Moonlight rapper and singer welcomed Khaed to Members Only in 2015.

Welcome, khaed, to Members Only!@finalformkhaed — MAKE OUT HILL – XXX (@xxxtentacion) October 24, 2015

Khaed is from Broward County, Florida and produced several XXXTentacion songs including I Don’t Wanna Do This Anymore, I Wonder If Bloods Watch Blue’s Clues and Gnarly Freestyle! He also produced songs for Ski Mask the Slump God, Scarlxrd and Wifisfuneral.

Khaed reportedly suffered a heart attack in October 2018 before succumbing to a reported fatal heart attack on Thursday. His cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed.