Kelly Ripa quit drinking alcohol but leaves us guessing as to why

On Monday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa announced she’s quit drinking. She unleashed the revelation during a segment discussing a nearly unprecedented downturn in wine sales across the US for 2019.

Ripa suggested to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest that she may have been responsible for the dip in sales as she stopped drinking in 2017.

“They’re saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” Ripa said. “Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market.”

Not that she believes she controls the nation’s thirst for booze, she went on to clarify: “I’m not saying I’ve driven people [out of drinking alcohol], I’m saying I stopped buying wine, and there’s a … dip.”

It was clear that Ripa was making a joke, claiming that she drank so much wine over the years that her stopping caused the drop in overall sales this past year. She has also been quite vocal in the past about the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Ripa previously revealed that she follows a healthy high-alkaline diet that focuses on vegetables like beets, broccoli, cucumbers, kale, kiwis, and bell peppers while avoiding acidic foods like yogurt, fish, and sugar.

She stated it is very similar to a vegan diet; however, she also confessed to not being a strict follower, as she takes cream in her coffee.

Perhaps her decision was simply made as part of a wish to take good care of herself. One thing’s for certain — the 49-year-old Ripa looks fantastic for her age.

Ryan Seacrest had his own suggestion as to why she might have quit.

“I started the show, and she quit drinking. What does that tell you?” he joked. Ripa responded with, “Exactly. It’s amazing.” Ryan joined the show when former co-host Michael Strahan left for Good Morning America.