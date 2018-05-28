Kailyn Lowry’s girlfriend: Who is Dominique Potter?

Kailyn Lowry’s ex-girlfriend Dominique Potter is featured on Teen Mom 2 as the MTV show reveals what the two got up to while they were together.

Dominique Potter and Kailyn Lowry were friends before things turned romantic at the end of last year. Their relationship went public in November 2017 but it was never confirmed if the two had been an item before that.

The pair lasted as a couple for approximately two months before they called it quits. Dominique was dating Kailyn around the time the Teen Mom 2 reunion filmed, which has been airing during the most recent episodes of the new season. This lines up with the timeline of their romantic relationship.

Not a lot is known about Dominique Potter other than the two were friends for roughly a year before they took it to the next level. She reportedly studied at Kean University and is from New Jersey. Photos of Potter with Kailyn Lowry’s children have been shared on Instagram in the past.

She is active on Twitter, but her Instagram account is set to private so you’ll have to follow her to see her photos.

Her Twitter bio reads “do more with less”, and her header photo features a quote saying: “Every morning, I start my day with – Who can stop me?”

After a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Dominique Potter came out swinging against Kailyn Lowry. The two split back in January at around the same time things seemed to go south with Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus.

When it was revealed that Kail and Javi slept together in hopes of maybe reconciling, Potter lashed out — sparking claims Lowry may have cheated on her girlfriend with her ex-husband.

Wow. Lol she was actually dating me at the time…. thanks for the info 👌🏼 — DP (@dp_one_four) May 22, 2018

Tonight’s episode of Teen Mom 2 will introduce Dominique Potter and potentially reveal more about their relationship that wasn’t made public.