Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright video: What is really going on with the Palmer costars?

A video of Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright holding hands has gone viral. The rumor mill has been in overdrive with speculation the actor is cheating on his wife, Jessica Biel. But, is there something romantic going on with the Palmer costars?

The Sun published photos and a video of Justin hanging out with the actress at a New Orleans bar on Saturday night. They were with a group of people outside on an upstairs balcony.

Alisha rests her hand on the singer’s knee at one point. The duo is also seen holding hands and not even trying to hide it.

I really thought the only true couple in Hollywood was Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel but of course the man ruins it #cheater #JustinTimberlake Also shame on Alisha Wainwright for getting in between them, it's not like she doesn't know that they are married. pic.twitter.com/IrdjytfqJt — Wait are you serious (@meli21820) November 25, 2019

Justin does appear to have had a few cocktails in the footage. Towards the end of the video, the former boy bander has a little trouble walking, as an unidentified female takes him back inside the bar.

He leaves, while it looks like Alisha continues hanging out. The video cuts off, so it is unclear what happened next.

Alisha Wainwright: Who is the Raising Dion star and why do people think she is related to... Related posts you might like

There is no question the photos, as well as the video, could be cause for speculation. Justin was not wearing his wedding ring, which can mean something is up with Jessica, or he simply forgot it. A married person sans ring does not necessarily mean the couple is having trouble.

Is Justin cheating on Jessica with Alisha? According to a statement her rep gave People magazine, that is a no. Her rep declared, “there is no validity to this speculation.”

Alisha’s camp insists the two are just friends. The outing was nothing more than several members of the Palmer cast and crew enjoying some much-needed time off.

Over the past few years, Justin and Jessica have become relationship goals. They continually gush over each other on social media and during interviews. Most recently, Jessica dressed up as her hubby from his ‘NSYNC glory days, while he was the microphone accessory that completed her costume.

Me seeing these pics of Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright from Raising Dion pic.twitter.com/pMES8wZri9 — Leah (@LeahSinclairr) November 23, 2019

Plus, if he was going to cheat, would he do it so out in the open and publicly? It is not like Justin and Alisha were spotted coming out of a random hotel room or cuddling in a dark corner of the bar.

They were outside on a balcony, where anyone and everyone could witness their interaction.

The video footage of Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright seems to be innocent. There is nothing more than friendship between the two based on what her rep said.

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

It would be shocking to fans if Justin cheated on Jessica. However, it wouldn’t be the first time a Hollywood fan-favorite couple split or was plagued by controversy.