Justin Carter, rising Country Music star, dies in accidental shooting

21st March 2019 11:22 AM ET

Rising country star Justin Carter has died after an accidental shooting. The 35-year-old Texan was filming a music video when a gun reportedly went off, according to local reports.

According to an ABC 13 report, Carter recently signed a deal with Triple Threat Management, before his tragic death.

“Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people’s eyes to be the next Garth Brooks,” said Mark Atherton with Triple Threat.

The details surrounding the 35-year-old’s death are limited. The singer was reportedly using a gun as a prop during a music video when it went off under unknown circumstances.

RIP Justin Carter You Were Truely A Good Soul . I’m Praying For Your Family . I Just Talked Music With You 2 Days Ago . This Blows My Mind . Rest Easy Big Homie 💔💔 Posted by Justin Ard on Sunday, March 17, 2019

Justin Carter recently released music videos for his songs Perfect and Love Affair featuring Nu Breed.

According to the local news report, Carter spent much of his time recording music at Enclave Recording Studios off of FM-1960. His mother revealed how much music meant to him when speaking to ABC 13.

“His music was his world,” said Carter’s mother, Cindy McClellan. “He was always there for everybody.”

On his Instagram page, Justin Carter took a picture at his recording studio.

His record label revealed that they will release the rest on his music and donate the proceeds to his family.

Justin Carter was an only child and is survived by his parents.