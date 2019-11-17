Juliana Custodio is a great step mom and Michael Jessen’s son Max is hilarious [Video]

As Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance got off to a start, many viewers questioned how good of a stepmother Juliana Custodio might possibly be. After all, she’s just 23 years old and is closer in age to Michael Jessen’s kids than she is to him.

But based on what we’ve seen since Juliana touched down in the U.S., her relationship with Max and CeCe is actually pretty perfect. The Brazilian model accepted Michael’s kids with open arms and ever since. she seems to be bonding well with them both.

Proof of that came on Sunday when Juliana went live on Instagram and shared a makeup tutorial of sorts. In the video, Juliana was putting on makeup and getting ready for the day while Max tried his best to narrate the “tutorial” in a way that only proves Michael’s only son is a total scene-stealer and a comedian too.

They start out with introductions and it’s clear that Max loves the camera and the camera loves him. He introduced himself as “very cool” and gave Juliana a grand introduction too.

When it came to his sister CeCe, he told the world she’s “just Cece” and that prompted a reaction from Juliana, who seems to have taken a shine to both kids.

As Juliana applied each step of her makeup routine, Max proved that he doesn’t know cosmetics at all but that’s what made it all so funny.

“First we’re going to put on this clear bubble thing,” Max narrated as Juliana swiped serum on her face. Then, when it came time to apply the foundation, he called it “cajun sauce.”

This awkward makeup tutorial continued for 11 minutes, all the while, the kids giggled and teased as Juliana glided through a perfected makeup routine.

By the time the video ended, both Max and CeCe were in stitches, laughing at Max’s hilarious narration and Juliana managed to make herself look even more flawless than when she started.

All in all, it looks like Max and CeCe are really enjoying their new stepmom and she really seems to enjoy them too.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.