Joy-Anna Duggar shares adorable video of Gideon greeting his papa and Counting On fans are loving it

Joy-Anna Duggar shared an adorable video of Gideon getting excited when he saw Austin Forsyth was home and it has melted the hearts of Counting On fans.

The couple just spent their first holiday season in a new home. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth bought the house from her parents for next to nothing and have been moving in slowly as they have also been working on updates.

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared the precious moment when her husband, Austin Forsyth returned home from work. Gideon was so excited to see his papa and ran straight into his arms.

Seeing Gideon’s face and reaction when Austin Forsyth arrived home garnered a positive response. Joy-Anna Duggar is relishing in raising her little boy and trusting that what is meant to happen will happen.

Last year was a tough one for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. The couple announced their second pregnancy back in the spring and in June, it was revealed their little girl didn’t make it at the 20-week ultrasound appointment.

Joy-Anna and five other Duggar women were pregnant at the same time with little girls. Despite her unimaginable loss, the Counting On star was happy to celebrate the arrivals of her new nieces.

Just a few weeks before her loss, Joy-Anna Duggar had to say goodbye to her Grandma Mary Duggar. It was an emotional time for the entire family, especially because it was a sudden event. There was a lot that happened mid-year, and Joy-Anna has remained strong amid tragedy.

Currently, the Counting On couple is adjusting to their new home life while also winding down from the busy holiday season. Moving forward into a new year, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have a lot to look forward to.