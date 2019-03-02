Joseph and Kendra Duggar share first photo after joining Instagram

Joseph and Kendra Duggar have finally joined Instagram. They have been busy with their new little family, and with their son about to turn one, this year has been a whirlwind.

A lot of the Duggar family’s news is shared on social media. Pregnancy announcements garner huge attention, especially since many of the siblings have multiple children. Now that Joseph and Kendra Duggar are on the platform, fans can’t wait to see what they will share.

Little Duggar family

The moniker Joseph and Kendra Duggar used for their Instagram adventure is little Duggar family. As of now, the couple has 170,000 followers. That is expected to grow over the next several days as word gets out that they are on the social media platform.

Right now, the only photo that has been shared on Instagram by Joseph and Kendra Duggar is a photo of Garrett. The couple revealed that they are still learning how to use social media. They will be sharing family updates and photos of what they are doing in their lives.

Is another baby on the way?

With Joseph and Kendra Duggar joining social media, there is some speculation that she may be expecting another baby. It is a little soon, and most of the women have more time between children, but is possible.

Staying away from social media for nearly two years after they tied the knot struck some Counting On fans as odd. Joseph and Kendra Duggar are still filming the show and often turn up in photos shared by the other Duggar siblings.

After Jana Duggar joined Instagram recently, Joseph and Kendra followed suit.

Counting On airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.