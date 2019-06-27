Home > People

Jordyn Woods claps back at Khloe Kardashian’s claim that she used Kylie Jenner for money

By
27th June 2019 2:02 PM ET
Jordyn Woods on the red carpet
Jordyn Woods’ cheating scandal heats up again as Keeping Up With The Kardashian replays the drama. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide.

The cheating situation between Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson is still hot news. This is mostly the whole scandal is replaying on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, giving the audience an inside look into what went on behind the scenes.

The two-part episode still hasn’t finished, and there’s major beef being drudged up left and right.

The first part of the two-part finale aired last Sunday. In it, Khloe Kardashian claimed that Jordyn Woods used Kylie Jenner for money because Kylie employed Jordyn at times in the past.

Khloe, however, went so far as to say that Jordyn supported her entire family through Kylie Jenner.

hey bighead

Because of this, the family said that her betrayal was even worse.

Jordyn Woods, however, defended herself in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating that she works hard for her own money.

“I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working. I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard,” Woods told the media outlet.

To bring the point home, Jordyn Woods also announced that she would be collaborating on a clothing line with fashion retailer Boohoo.

🎰

Khloe also made the claim that Jordyn failed to apologize to the Kardashian-Jenners, something Jordyn says isn’t true. She claims she’s been very apologetic, but it’s not been acknowledged.

Will the rift between Kylie and Jordyn ever be mended? Only time will tell.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8c on E!

