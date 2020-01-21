Jon Peters, Pamela Anderson’s new husband, has a net worth estimated at $200 million

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Pamela Anderson has married film producer Jon Peters. The actress and the producer married on Monday in a private ceremony in Malibu, according to TMZ.

The marriage was the fifth for both Anderson and Peters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee (1995-1998) and Kid Rock (2006-2007). She also twice married Rick Salomon (2007-2008; 2014-2015).

Peters was married to Henrietta Zampitella (1962-1966), Lesley Ann Warren (1967-1977), Christine Forsyth (1987-1993), and Mindy Williamson (2001-2004). He also had a 12-year affair with Barbra Streisand in the ’70s and ’80s.

Peters and Anderson previously dated in the ’80s after they met at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles. Although they moved on to other relationships, they remained friendly over the years.

The couple recently came back together after Anderson broke off her relationship with French soccer star Adil Rami, who currently plays for the Turkish soccer team Fenerbahçe.

According to THR, Anderson shared a love poem to her new hubby with the website:

“Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood- /no one compares-/I love him deeply like family/His life used to scare me/So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life/ and realize/He’s been there all along/Never failed me-/I’m ready now and/he’s ready too – /We/understand/and respect each other-/We love each other/ without conditions. -/ I’m a lucky woman. – Proof/God has a plan”

When asked why he chose to marry Anderson, Peters reportedly said:

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way.”

Jon Peters’ net worth

Multiple online sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, estimate Jon Peters’ net worth at $200 million.

He was paid $10-$15 million for Man of Steel, and a total of $80 million-$85 million for the Superman movies (Superman Returns and Man of Steel) due to his help in kickstarting the franchise in the ’90s.

“I have 7.5 percent of the gross,” Peters said. “Together they did [more than] a billion.”

Jon Peters has been one of Hollywood’s top film producers, also known for producing A Star is Born, Flashdance, The Witches of Eastwick, Batman, and An American Werewolf in London.

Pamela Anderson is best known for playing C.J. Parker in Baywatch. She also played Lisa on ABC’s comedy series Home Improvement.