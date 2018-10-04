John Goodman weight loss: The Conners star reveals totally new look in 2018

John Goodman, known for his role as Dan Conner, on Roseanne – a show that ran from 1988 to 1997, has lost a lot of weight over the past year. Goodman, who has been in the spotlight once again thanks to the reboot of Roseanne last year, is now showing off a thinner frame on the cover of People magazine.

Goodman has kept to himself after the controversy surrounding the show, as Roseanne Barr shared a controversial tweet about four months ago about the former White House advisor. Barr was fired from the show and ABC had to figure out what to do.

Now, Goodman is opening up about the controversy, including the aftermath that led to a spin-off series, The Conners.

“We’re leaning on each other when we do this show,” Goodman told People about the new show, adding, “And supporting each other — that’s a very strong feeling among us. It’s different, but we can create something new from it. Let us finish the story on our own terms. Come along with us and see how we do.”

And while fans are interested in the new show, it’s John’s massive weight loss that appears to be stealing the show.

Back in 2011, John Goodman revealed that he had indeed struggled with his weight for years. He claimed that he was pushing 400 pounds at his heaviest and he would struggle to maintain the weight loss.

Goodman told David Letterman that same year that every time he would stop filming Roseanne, he’d lose 60 pounds every spring, but he would gain it all back – and more.

While John Goodman hasn’t opened up about how he has lost the weight, trainer Mackie Shilstone told Independent UK that his weight loss was gradual. Shilstone also explains that his diet was Mediterranean-style eating, allowing him to consume fish, olive oil, vegetables, and fruit. The diet also consists of nuts, avocados, salads, spinach, and celery. Dropping the alcohol in 2007 helped with his weight loss too.

While Goodman hasn’t said anything about his weight loss now, he has previously been open about losing weight. Last year, he opened up about losing 100 pounds.

“In the old days, I would take 3 months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits,” Goodman told ABC in an interview about his weight prior to his 1oo-pound weight loss back in February 2017, adding, “This time I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”

When the scale hit 400 pounds, Goodman realized his weight was no longer a laughing matter — and he decided to make a change. Alcohol was the first thing to go. “It was the answer for a lot of problems. I hit it hard for 30 years,” Goodman told Letterman in a 2010 interview. “There’s a lot of residual damage and I’m just trying to pick up the pieces now.”

By all accounts, it appears that he has not only lost more weight than just the 100 pounds, but he has also dealt with the struggles that caused him to gain everything back. It sounds like he’s made some lifestyle changes, which include portion control.

The Conners will debut on October 16th at 8/7c on ABC