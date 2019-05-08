Joe Budden denies Cyn Santana split, footage of alleged other woman surfaces

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana have been making headlines this week after it was reported that the Love & Hip Hop: New York couple had split.

After Cyn removed all Joe’s photos from social media and the couple unfollowed each other, it was looking like the two were broken up for sure but according to Joe himself, that is just not the case.

In response to reports that Cyn and Joe had split after only four months of engagement, he addressed his relationship on his own podcast.

“We didn’t break up,” Joe shared on his podcast (via In Touch). “There’s been no breakup. Now, words are important. So what does that mean? What that means is neither one of us said it’s over.”

What Joe did confirm, while talking to the live audience, is that he and Cyn haven’t talked in a while and she moved out of their house.

As Love & Hip Hop fans have wondered why Joe and Cyn may have called it quits, recent reports that he was spotted with another woman could be the answer.

According to Bossip, Joe Budden was seen strolling shoulder to shoulder with Jazzma Kendrick in Miami. The moment was caught on film and can be seen at the 5:46 mark below.

Initially, Joe waved at the spring breakers but when he realized he was being filmed, seemed to start walking faster in an effort to get ahead of Jazzma and make it look like they weren’t together.

While Joe Budden claims that he and Cyn haven’t broken up yet since neither of them made it official, Cyn Santana’s social media really makes it look like the engagement is over.

Just days ago, she seemingly responded to Joe’s claim that they hadn’t officially broken up yet when someone asked “Can you break up without saying it?” and she retweeted with the message, “Actions speak louder than words. People have months broken up and don’t even know it. But God reveals all truths.”

Actions speak louder than words. People have months broken up and don’t even know it. But God reveals all truths😊💙✨ https://t.co/QEEtR3w8p4 — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) May 6, 2019

Right now, Cyn’s actions scream breakup since she moved out and hasn’t spoken to Joe. On top of that, he claimed during his podcast taping that her phone was “dead” or something, which sounds like it’s just ringing straight through.

Is it possible that she blocked him?

Whatever the case may be, it’s not looking good for Joe Budden and Cyn Santana’s relationship right now.

Let’s just hope that the Love & Hip Hop stars can find a way to co-parent their son Lexington together in an amicable way.