Jinger Duggar raves about Nashville hot chicken, reveals more foodie adventures

Jinger Duggar has taken her time getting back into regular social media following losing her partnership with Fonuts last month. She has been steadily sharing photos and her most recent one reveals Jinger is still very much into food and adventures in California.

Since moving to the West Coast, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have shared their adventures. From trying juice flights to eating at hole-in-the-wall places, these two have bragged about the best eats around town. Jinger’s vibe has changed a lot since leaving Arkansas, and it looks like foodie and hipster are two words that describe her now.

Most recently, the photo Jinger Duggar chose to share was of herself eating a Nashville hot chicken sandwich. She and Jeremy Vuolo returned to Howlin’ Ray’s, and even though it was a long wait, she believes it was well worth it.

Foodie isn’t something Counting On viewers would have pegged Jinger Duggar as. Since moving out of the family home and landing in Texas with Jeremy Vuolo, she has come out of her shell. On the most recent season of the reality show, she did show Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell the ropes while trying new food. The couples ate some interesting things at a Laredo restaurant, though Kendra was less than thrilled with what she ate.

As time passes, Jinger Duggar appears to be more independent and carefree with her life. She has branched out since moving to California, and even though some things didn’t pan out as she had hoped, opportunities may be forthcoming. With her love of trying new things and baking, Jinger could easily start a blog that would garner attention.

For now, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will continue to try different food places around Los Angeles as they explore more of where they live. With a new year just beginning, the possibilities are endless.