Jinger Duggar gushes over surprise party thrown by Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar just revealed that Jeremy Vuolo threw her a surprise birthday party in Los Angeles. It happened a month ago from today and was a complete shock to the Counting On star.

Both Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo shared photos from her special birthday surprise on Instagram. She posed with some of her friends and the photo he shared was of him and her with a few friends as well.

It didn’t appear that any of the Duggar family members were in attendance, though Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald, and Ivy Jane visited the couple just a few days after Christmas.

December was a tough month for Jinger Duggar.

She announced a partnership with Fonuts at the beginning of the month, and just a few days later, it was revealed they had backed out of the deal after finding out who she was. Following that, both Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo canceled an appearance they were scheduled to make.

For the majority of the last six weeks, Jinger Duggar has been quiet on social media.

It took her a month to share the photos from her surprise birthday party. She did recently share a couple of food photos where she was slammed for not cooking and eating at home. Aside from that, Felicity and Jeremy have been her focal point.

In just a few months, Jinger Duggar will have officially been in Los Angeles for a year. She is still learning the ropes of West Coast living, including trying all of the hot spots in town. Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are adjusting to their new normal.

Jeremy Vuolo’s grand gesture for Jinger Duggar’s surprise birthday dinner was appreciated by her. The two have shared several moments in their journey and fans can’t get enough of their love story, especially when Counting On is off the air.