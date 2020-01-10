Jillian Michaels won’t apologize for calling Lizzo overweight

Jillian Michaels won’t apologize for calling Lizzo overweight because she is a health expert and knows what she is talking about.

The fitness trainer is standing by her remarks regarding Lizzo’s weight, and maintaining her words are nothing but the truth. Jillian made comments about the singer’s health during an interview with Buzzfeed.

She doubled down on how glamorizing obesity is dangerous, and putting a body-positive image spin on being overweight doesn’t eliminate the health risks.

It didn’t take long for the video to go viral. Social media exploded with people accusing Jillian of body-shaming. The haters wasted no time attacking Jillian’s opinion, adding more drama to the controversy.

TMZ caught up with The Biggest Loser alum to get her thoughts on the controversy. Jillian set the record straight regarding the interview but did not apologize for her remarks.

“I’m a health expert. For decades I have said repeatedly that your weight and your size have no bearing or merit on your value, your beauty, your worth, your ability. Where it does have relevance is your health. To pretend that it doesn’t is not only irresponsible, it’s dangerous, and it’s just not a lie that I’m willing to tell because it’s politically correct,” she told the TMZ cameras.

Jillian also made it clear her comments were taken out of context. Her point was people, like Lizzo, should be valued for their talent or skills, not their bodies. She also reminded people that she was not the one who brought up the singer, the interviewer did.

Although her remarks on diabetes and obesity were not directed at the singer, Jillian made it clear being overweight is the number one contributor to several health risks.

The fact is obesity does lead to diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and other medical issues.

Since Jillian is a health expert, she will always be honest when asked her opinions on the subject. She is never going to apologize for giving accurate information. Even if what she says upsets or angers people.

The personal trainer has stayed on point from the moment the scandal broke. She took to Instagram to share the same message she did with TMZ. Jillian is sticking to her word and will keep repeating it until people get the message.

Fitness guru Jillian Michaels is not apologizing for calling Lizzo overweight. She stands by her comments regarding obesity, and no one can get her to change her mind.

What do you think of the Jillian and Lizzo controversy?