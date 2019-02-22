Jill Duggar’s new look stuns fans after already getting a nose piercing and ‘tattoo’

Jill Duggar’s new look is getting a lot of attention. The young woman has changed a lot since moving away from her family and marrying Derick Dillard.

While the two are no longer filming Counting On, they are still fan favorites and have plenty of followers who read their blog and follow them online.

A makeover is a big deal when it comes to the Duggar girls. Jill has been more traditional than some of her sisters, though she is coming around.

Stepping out of her comfort zone of wearing dresses and skirts with very modest tops took a little bit of time, but Duggar is coming out of her shell.

The nose ring and “tattoo” on Jill Duggar

When Jill Duggar debuted her nose ring, Duggar fans were shocked. She didn’t make a huge announcement about it but shared photos of herself on social media. Aside from that, Jill Duggar also got herself a henna tattoo.

Obviously, the tattoo was not permanent. It isn’t likely that Jill Duggar or any of her siblings would get a permanent design on their body.

The shock of the henna tattoo photo was enough to spark rumors that Jill intended to rebel against her lifestyle, though that is not what happened at all.

Debuting a new style

Recently, Jill Duggar shared some new outfits on Instagram. She uses her adorable toddler as her photographer, showing off what she has decided to be her new look.

Aside from the pants that she is now wearing, the sweaters have caught the eye of followers. In fact, she has been wearing them at family gatherings as well.

Jill Duggar has gained her own sense of fashion, which has come with plenty of praise.

With all of the changes happening in her life, Jill Duggar was quick to shoot down pregnancy rumors. Those erupted when she began sharing her new outfits. Some followers thought she was concealing a baby bump, something she adamantly denies.

This wardrobe change has become Jill Duggar’s new look and it suits her!