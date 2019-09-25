Jessica Simpson weight loss: How did she lose 100-lb, and what did she look like before?

Jessica Simpson, 39, is a force of nature, an entrepreneur, devoted mother, singer and reality TV personality. She has a famous colorful family and always a true sense of herself.

So fans noticed when Jessica whipped herself back into shape hard after the birth of her third child. On Tuesday, she posted some amazing pictures on her Instagram account. Fans seemed in awe at how dedicated she was to work hard to regain her healthy weight.

In total, she lost 100 pounds thanks to a training regimen that involved a strict diet, combination of strength training, and aerobic exercise, which included running and more.

What did she look like before?

Well, Jessica was pregnant with her third baby, so she looked … pregnant! Nothing unusual to see here, she even used Instagram to complain about her swollen feet and ankles, all normal and par for the pregnancy course:

Jessica is beloved by her fans for being so down to earth. When she was pregnant with little Birdie Mae, who is six months old now, she reveled in being pregnant. Simpson enjoyed healthy food and didn’t worry about excess weight. She loved the experience.

Jessica Simpson pregnant bikini photo is proof that pregnancy is not for wimps Related posts you might like

Jessica is married to Eric Johnson, and they have three healthy, happy children. She has her stunning physique back and is ready to resume her singing career and her vast empire of shoes and retail goods licensed to her name.

In one of her Instagram photos, she notes she wrapped her waist while training too. Simpson wore a “rubber corset” to help her waistline train back to its regular tiny measurement.

Simpson is shown looking svelte and sexy in black, but cedes she misses her cute baby girl:

“My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder,” she wrote.

So who was her weight-loss guru and trainer?

None other than Khloe Kardashian’s Revenge body go-to trainer, Harley Pasternak.

Pasternak also used Instagram to share his feelings about training Jessica.

He reposted her little black dress post and wrote:

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Beyond proud of this incredible woman. Been working together for over 12 years and she’s always the most warm, sweet, polite, and respectful person in the world. And on top of it all, after being nonstop pregnant for as long as I can remember, she’s down 100 pounds and looks younger today than she was when we met. Shout out to the awesome @sydneyliebes #fitclients #jessicasimpson

All in all, Simpson has a beautiful family, a stable marriage, three healthy children, and an empire to run. Not bad for a woman who was teased on her reality TV series with her ex Nick Lachey about Chicken of the Sea tuna having chicken instead of fish.