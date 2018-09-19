Jessica Simpson due date: Star is pregnant again, but when is she expecting?

It’s lucky number baby three for the pop star and entrepreneur Jessica Simpson, who made the announcement via her Instagram account in two adorable photographs of her previous two kids.

She also revealed that they are expecting a daughter, writing: “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Jessica later posted a picture solo where she was gently cradling her tummy. The singer wrote: “My Baby Love”

Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are parents to six-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and five-year-old son Ace Knute.

If you remember, Max and Ace (then ages one and two) made their debut as a flower girl and ring bearer at their mum’s July 2014 nuptials to Eric at the stunning San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.

Now they will be adding one more to the Simpson-Johnson tribe — but just when is the beautiful blonde singer and momtrepreneur going to have that third child?

Based on the fact Jessica already knows the sex of the baby, and that traditionally people tend to wait until the third month for safety’s sake to announce a pregnancy, it looks like the new bella baby will be due Spring 2019, around late March to early June 2019.

Until we have a hard due date released by the self-professed “beauty fiend”, it’s a springtime baby who will be welcomed by her family and fans. Congratulations to the Simpson and Johnson families for the new expected baby girl!