Jessica Alba Twitter hack: Racist and homophobic messages tweeted before actress takes notice

Jessica Alba’s official Twitter account was reportedly hacked early Sunday morning and was used to post several racist and homophobic tweets.

Many of the messages remained on Alba’s account for hours before they were removed. They included comments about Nazi Germany doing “nothing wrong,” as well as slurs about African Americans, the LGBTQ community, and physically handicap individuals.ers.

Some of the tweets referenced Rapper YNW Melly and called for his release.

YNW Melly (Jamell Maurice Demons) is a 20-year-old hip-hop artist from Gifford, Florida, awaiting trial after being arrested in February 2019 and charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder.

He faces life in prison or the death sentence if found guilty of involvement in the murder of two associates, 21-year-old YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams) and 19-year-old YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.).

YNW Melly is best known for his songs Mixed Personalities, featuring Kanye West, and Murder on My Mind.

The tweets were posted to Alba’s Twitter account over several minutes and remained up for several hours overnight while her name trended until dawn, with thousands reacting.

Alba’s social media followers who saw the tweets immediately realized that she couldn’t have posted them, and many fans agonized over the thought that she was sleeping peacefully while someone was desecrating her Twitter account.

poor Jessica Alba is sleeping and don’t even know her twitter is hacked 🙁 pic.twitter.com/I0qqzmZXIg — petty parker. (@reverseiris) July 28, 2019

Jessica Alba when she wakes up tomorrow and looks at her twitter account pic.twitter.com/WuRKLsUe7b — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) July 28, 2019

"Jessica Alba twitter gets hacked" Jessics Alba: pic.twitter.com/t9zwCywzRW — ETHAN (@TheRealMusiji) July 28, 2019

jessica alba waking up and checking twitter to see why she’s trending pic.twitter.com/Lo3IQKciuv — yelhsa (@thatgirlwbangs) July 28, 2019

Say a prayer for Jessica Alba's cellphone push notifications y'all pic.twitter.com/OaCkvubACD — Lizzie Bi. 🌈 (@LizzieTheBold) July 28, 2019

Hackers are so annoying y’all literally have the power to hack Sallie Mae and give us student loan forgiveness but instead y’all hack Jessica Alba?! All she wanna do is make organic baby wipes and live in peace! — Danielle Pinnock (@bodycourage) July 28, 2019

The offensive tweets were reportedly taken down by Twitter staff.

Jessica Alba, born April 1981, is an actress and entrepreneur. She uses her Twitter handle to tweet about her Honest Company brand which she launched with Christopher Gavigan in January 2012.

She also uses her Twitter account to update her fans and social media followers about major events in her personal life and acting career. She was never known for the type of extremist and racist views that flooded her account overnight.

She is best known for movie roles such as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). She played Morley Clarkson in Valentine’s Day (2010) and Gina in Mechanic: Resurrection (2016).

Her TV credits include Leanne in Beverly Hills, 90210 (1998), Max Guevara/X5-452 in Dark Angel (2000-20002) and Sophie in The Office (2009).

She married Cash Warren in Los Angeles in May 2008, and they have three children, Haven, Honor, and Hayes.