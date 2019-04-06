Jesse Rooke dead: Custom motorcycles legend dies after accident

Jesse Rooke of Rooke Customs has reportedly died following a motorcycle accident. The custom motorcycle builder was influential in the motorcycle racing, go-karting, and custom bike building scenes.

Rooke was known for his unique designs and superior engineering. Jesse Rooke founded Jesse Rooke Customs in Huntington Beach, California, where he developed a reputation for his bike building talent in the motorcycle community

He was reportedly pronounced dead after he crashed his bike yesterday, April 5, 2019, under unknown circumstances.

Many fans and friends as well as those he worked with have left tributes to Jesse Rooke following the news of his tragic death.

Was having a good mania week until i just found out my friend from the motorcycle world Jesse Rooke just passed away. You were an amazing builder bro! We had some fun times! 😢 pic.twitter.com/pc0DgCYUmA — Mikey WhatNow (@MikeyWhatNow) April 5, 2019

Ride in paradise Jesse Rooke. Another amazing builder give way too soon. — Adam Shearer (@AdamShearer9) April 6, 2019

Jesse Rooke joined the custom bike industry in 2002 and established himself with his first bike design, Dinah. The late bike designer continued in the custom industry with involvement in AMA road racing, motocross, auto racing, and shifter karting. Jesse’s experience allowed him to develop unique designs for his motorcycles that he became known for among his broad fan base.

A previous accident left Jesse semi-paralyzed with difficulty walking for over two years. He decided to begin custom building motorcycles during his recovery and made a career from developing motorcycles after drawing inspiration from a Jesse James television series on the Discovery channel.

Rooke has received numerous awards for his custom motorcycles. He is survived by his partner Ashley Blair and his daughter Scarlett.