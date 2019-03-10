Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged — Check out J.Lo’s engagement ring!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have made it official. He presented her with a huge emerald-cut ring while they were on vacation and he happily posted the happy news on his Instagram on Saturday with the phrase “she said yes.”

News of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement spread quickly after both of them posted a photo on Instagram of her huge diamond engagement ring. Certainly, details on the ring will be coming soon.

Earlier on Saturday, A-Rod shared his thoughts on the concept of soulmates, thus making his proposal even sweeter.

Perhaps he was hinting at the upcoming proposal when Alex Rodriguez took to his Instagram stories and shared a quote from a poem titled Soulmate:

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are currently on vacation together at Baker’s Cay in the Florida Keys. Both have been sharing photos of themselves and each other as they enjoy the warm weather and white sand.

The couple first began dating in February of 2017. Entertainment Tonight reported that the now inseparable duo met while lunching separately and she went up to him. He invited her to dinner and they continued from there. They made their coupledom public at the Met Gala in May 2017.

Jennifer Lopez was briefly married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony. She and Anthony were together from 2004-2014 and they are the proud parents to twins Max and Emme.

Alex Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008 and they have daughters Natasha and Ella.

No date or details of the wedding have been made public yet.