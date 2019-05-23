Jenelle Evans divorcing? Teen Mom 2 star has ‘no intention’ of leaving David Eason

Jenelle Evans was shocked when she learned that her husband, David Eason, had shot and killed her dog Nugget after it nipped at their daughter Ensley. At the time, Jenelle revealed that divorce was on the table but she appears to have changed her mind.

Child Protective Services removed their daughter Ensley, Jenelle’s son Kaiser, and David’s biological daughter Maryssa from their care over several days. Jace is reportedly not allowed to visit the couple and remains with Jenelle’s mother Barbara. But a source claims that Jenelle is staying with David, as he’s all she has right now.

“Jenelle has no intention of leaving David and is working with her lawyers on fighting this case no matter what,” a source has revealed to Hollywood Life despite her previous comment that divorce was an option.

“Jenelle doesn’t know what she’d do without David by her side right now because he has been a huge support system, and she’s leaning on him more than ever now,” the source continues.

The two were in court this week in hopes of getting their children back in their care. The couple left court again yesterday without their children. This marks the fourth hearing on the matter, and Jenelle and David left without their kids and without saying a word to the media waiting outside the courthouse.

“She knows she’s an amazing mom, and she loves her kids, and will do anything to get them back. But Jenelle doesn’t feel she has to leave David to do so, and is prepared to do whatever it takes to get her family back together again,” the source explains about the situation. “If that means a lengthy court battle then so be it, she is ready for whatever she needs to do.”

Another source tells the website that Jenelle has reportedly pondered leaving Eason, but is scared of what may happen if she does. She’s reportedly concerned about his dangerous tendencies and the fact that he could hurt her should she leave.

Teen Mom 2 continues on Monday at 9/8c on MTV.