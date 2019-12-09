Jedidiah Duggar proves he’s an involved uncle on Instagram

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jedidiah Duggar shared photos from a family gathering at the Duggar compound, proving that he is, indeed, an involved and proud uncle.

After watching a recent episode of Counting On where Jedidiah Duggar and a few of the other Duggar boys had to watch Spurgeon, it was clear that being an uncle was fun for them. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s oldest child gave them a run for their money while they babysat him.

With his upcoming bid for office in Arkansas, Jedidiah Duggar has been sharing more of his life on social media. In the post with his niece and nephews, he revealed that he no longer lives at the Duggar compound. At some point, Jedidiah moved away from the family home and is living in the district he is running in.

He wasn’t a huge part of Counting On or 19 Kids and Counting in the past, but now Jedidiah is going to be living a more public life.

He wants to be in politics, and that is going to be a huge part of his story over the next year and several months. Whether it will be captured on the show remains to be seen, but he is certainly using his notoriety to help get his name out there.

The photos shared by Jedidiah Duggar reveal that he is good with children. Jessa Duggar’s son Spurgeon and daughter Ivy Jane were featured in the photos along with one of Josh and Anna Duggar’s six children.

His duty as an uncle is an important job, and given the perception take away from the photos, it was clear the next generation of Duggar family members enjoy spending time with Jedidiah.

Currently, Jedidiah Duggar hasn’t said much about his personal life except that he no longer lives at the Duggar compound. He is focused on winning an election while also balancing family time, which isn’t an easy feat.