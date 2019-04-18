Jayson Tatum: Who is his baby momma?

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a rising NBA star and his future in sports looks bright indeed. But his private life, rather than his basketball career, recently became the focus of fans.

Several sports gossip websites reported he ditched his girlfriend, Duke University volleyball player Samie Amos, for Toriah Lachell, his high school sweetheart.

Toriah Lachell is Jayson Tatum’s baby momma

Tatum and Lachell have a baby together. Rumor has it that Tatum was in a relationship with Toriah Lachell at the same time he was also dating Samie. Lachell became pregnant with their baby while Tatum and Samie were known to be dating.

🙏🏽💙 dedication day for my bby pic.twitter.com/Bd1RVLXZGP — Toriah Lachell (@Toriahlachell__) July 17, 2018

After Lachell had their baby, Tatum decided it was time to move on from his relationship with Samie and be with his baby momma.

Samie was understandably upset to learn that Tatum cheated on her.

She was so upset that early last December, while the Boston Celtics’ forward was celebrating the first birthday of his son with his baby momma Lachell, Samie took to Instagram to publicly express her anger and disappointment about what she considered to be a betrayal of trust.

You think you ‘played’ me but, who ended up losing? I mean what did I lose? A boy that didn’t appreciate what I did for him? What did you let go? A girl that would go out her way just to please you and someone that rode with you through thick and thin. A girl who loved you regardless of your flaws (trust me them was a lot). You can easily be replaced, but a girl like me? Good luck finding a girl who put up with you like I did. Sorry, you played your damn self.

The post went viral very quickly and Samie later deleted it from her Instagram.

Celtics Jayson Tatum's Girlfriend Upset He Left Her to Be a Family Man With His Baby Mama; Leaves a Scorch the Earth IG Post Saying He'll Never Find a Woman Like Her Again & Tags Him at The End (IG Story-Pics-Vids) https://t.co/a8OOH8K6oL pic.twitter.com/F8kBVLlTz7 — Robert Littal (@BSO) December 21, 2018

Jayson Tatum’s Got Two Girlfriends Like Lou Will, One Just Had His Baby, But Hang Out at Games (Photos) https://t.co/PIeQifWlUp pic.twitter.com/cvLFcbMWAN — Robert Littal (@BSO) January 20, 2018

So, who is Jayson’s baby momma Toriah Lachell?

Lachell is a hair stylist and has an Instagram account where she promotes her career. Her online accounts indicate she grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, and went to beauty school.

Tatum’s sports career, as well as his relationship with Lachell, started in his high school days. The couple reportedly started dating in August 2014 when they were still in school.

After they started dating in August 2014, Tatum and Lachell became so romantically involved that Tatum’s father Justin became concerned his teenage son could end up fathering a baby.

According to a February 2015 article by St. Louis Curator, Justin joked that he wanted Jayson and Lachell to spend more time babysitting Jayson’s little sister Kayden so both would understand the heavy responsibilities of parenting and avoid making a baby too soon.

Despite his father’s warning, in December 2017, after Tatum entered Duke University in 2016, Jayson’s sweetheart Lachell gave birth to their son Jayson Tatum Jr.

Jayson was also dating Samie Amos at the time Lachell became pregnant and gave birth.

Brobible reported in January 2018 that after she gave birth to their baby, Lachell moved from St. Louis to Boston to be closer to Tatum.

Sometime in July 2018, Tatum broke up with Samie Amos. Jayson’s mom, Brandy Cole, reportedly helped Tatum and Lachell settle down in Boston to raise their son together.