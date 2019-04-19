Jason Momoa without his beard: Twitter reacts to his new shaved look after trim

A four-minute video posted to YouTube on Wednesday shows Aquaman star Jason Momoa shaving his famous beard for the first time in seven years for a worthy cause.

Momoa explains he’s shaving his beard to raise awareness about the planetary scourge of plastic waste.

“I’m just doing this [to] bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet, and I think I have a solution,” he says. “And that’s aluminum.”

In the video, Momoa tells viewers it’s the first time he’s shaved his beard since 2012.

“Goodbye Drogo. Bye Arthur Curry. Bye Declan,” Momoa says he shaves his beard.

As fans know, Drogo, Declan, and Arthur refer to his recent roles in the TV series Game of Thrones and Frontier and the movie Aquaman.

“There’s a change coming, and it’s aluminum … We’ve got to get rid of these plastic water bottles,” he continues. “Aquaman is trying to do the best he can for my kids, for your kids, for the world. Clean up the oceans clean up the land.”

Momoa hopes that his action will contribute to raising awareness about the urgent need to “save our planet” by cutting down on plastics and using aluminum as a safer and environmentally-friendly alternative.

The Khal Drogo actor places four different types of canned water side by side on the ground, including alkaline, sparkling and spring water. He drinks from one of the cans.

“You drink the can and in about 60 days, it will be back,” he explained. “I hate going to the airport or being on an airplane and getting a water bottle this big when it can be an aluminum one.”

Momoa further explains his purpose in an Instagram post.

“I’m Shaving this beast off, It’s time to make a change… a change for the better… for my kids, your kids, the world,” he writes. “Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans our land…

“Join me on this journey,” he continues. “Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum – water in cans.”

Despite explaining the reason behind his action, many Twitter fans were upset by the unfamiliar clean-shaven appearance of their favorite star and took to social media to express their feelings.

But some of the reactions we supportive.

jason momoa just shaved his beard off and now nothing makes sense in this world pic.twitter.com/02OMMttsIS — joe (@joedeal_) April 18, 2019

jason momoa has shaved his beard off this is the worst easter ever — ella (@eIouise) April 18, 2019

You people keep littering the planet so bad that Jason Momoa has shaved his beard off for the first time since 2012, I hope you're proud of yourself. — Jack mull (@J4CKMULL) April 18, 2019

Ok I’m fucking sick of you lot not giving a shit about climate change. Jason Momoa has shaved his beard off in protest. What did I do to deserve this!? I RECYCLE EVERYTHING I TOUCH — Aunty Fin (@finplaydirty) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa has shaved his beard off and I must admit he looks 👌 #jasonmomoa — RaeBelle (@RaeBelle84) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa is FIINNE with or without the beard. Stop playin. pic.twitter.com/89kOaNpcSO — Lady Sunshyne of House Targaryen (@Jord_yynn) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa. Beard or no beard. Still hot. — Mel B (@mrsfullylaced) April 18, 2019

shaved jason momoa aka DROGO looks younger 👌 — 🆀🆄🅴🅽 (@heyykuni) April 19, 2019

Jason Momoa shaved his beard to get everyone to recycle 😔 pic.twitter.com/sCVHZwpwaL — Game of Thrones Memes (@Thrones_Memes) April 19, 2019

Jason Momoa was fine before he shaved but him without a beard is next level FINE !!! — Julianne 🌵 (@lovelyjules23) April 19, 2019

What does Jason momoa's beard got to do with the environment though??! That sexy vibe is now gone. Khal drogo will never be the same!! 😫😫😫😭 — Christine Wairimu (@nimzbuna) April 19, 2019

Wendy Williams called herself a "single woman" while talking about a "very hot" Jason Momoa…Can you blame her? https://t.co/Qdn2QkYV33 pic.twitter.com/A1aQY20CFB — E! News (@enews) April 19, 2019

And judging by the deluge of reactions to Jason Momoa’s video on social media, it is safe to say that he achieved his goal of raising awareness about the dangers of plastics to our environment.