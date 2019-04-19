Home > People

Jason Momoa without his beard: Twitter reacts to his new shaved look after trim

19th April 2019 2:25 PM ET
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa shaves his beard in a new video to promote environmental awareness. Pic credit: Jason Momoa/YouTube

A four-minute video posted to YouTube on Wednesday shows Aquaman star Jason Momoa shaving his famous beard for the first time in seven years for a worthy cause.

Momoa explains he’s shaving his beard to raise awareness about the planetary scourge of plastic waste.

“I’m just doing this [to] bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet, and I think I have a solution,” he says. “And that’s aluminum.”

In the video, Momoa tells viewers it’s the first time he’s shaved his beard since 2012.

“Goodbye Drogo. Bye Arthur Curry. Bye Declan,” Momoa says he shaves his beard.

As fans know, Drogo, Declan, and Arthur refer to his recent roles in the TV series Game of Thrones and Frontier and the movie Aquaman.

“There’s a change coming, and it’s aluminum … We’ve got to get rid of these plastic water bottles,” he continues. “Aquaman is trying to do the best he can for my kids, for your kids, for the world. Clean up the oceans clean up the land.”

Momoa hopes that his action will contribute to raising awareness about the urgent need to “save our planet” by cutting down on plastics and using aluminum as a safer and environmentally-friendly alternative.

The Khal Drogo actor places four different types of canned water side by side on the ground, including alkaline, sparkling and spring water. He drinks from one of the cans.

“You drink the can and in about 60 days, it will be back,” he explained. “I hate going to the airport or being on an airplane and getting a water bottle this big when it can be an aluminum one.”

Momoa further explains his purpose in an Instagram post.

Goodbye DROGO, AQUAMAN, DECLAN, BABA New YouTube episode please subscribe and share this video. LINK in BIO . I’m SHAVING this beast off, It’s time to make a change. A change for the better…for my kids, your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. 🌎 Let’s clean up our oceans 🌊 our land ⛰. Join me on this journey. Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum. ♻️♻️♻️ Water in cans, not plastic. #ChangeisComing #mananalu #aluminum #aluminumcans #water #cannedwater #choosecans #recycle #plasticpollution #HydrateLike @ballcorporation shot on the amazing GEMINI by @reddigitalcinema and @leitzcine @leicacamerausa Aloha j. I’m sorry @i.am.aurelius does not know how to spell. It’s Infinitely RECYCLABLE. Not recycleable. He’s young. And I’m working. Sorry

“I’m Shaving this beast off, It’s time to make a change… a change for the better… for my kids, your kids, the world,” he writes. “Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans our land…

“Join me on this journey,” he continues. “Let’s make the switch to infinitely recyclable aluminum – water in cans.”

Despite explaining the reason behind his action, many Twitter fans were upset by the unfamiliar clean-shaven appearance of their favorite star and took to social media to express their feelings.

But some of the reactions we supportive.

And judging by the deluge of reactions to Jason Momoa’s video on social media, it is safe to say that he achieved his goal of raising awareness about the dangers of plastics to our environment.

