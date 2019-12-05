Jason Derulo says he was only ‘semi-aroused’ in steamy Bali pic

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

R&B singer Jason Derulo wants everyone to know that he was only semi-aroused in the steamy viral photo from Bali that Instagram recently took down.

According to PEOPLE, Instagram said they took down Derulo’s Bali photo because it violated their policy about “nudity and sexuality.” A spokesperson for the social media platform added that the photo violated its platform policy by showing “aroused genitalia.”

But, according to TMZ, Derulo has responded to the allegation that he showed “aroused genitalia” on Instagram by explaining that the pic did not capture him in his fully aroused state. He said that his arousal was only “semi,” according to TMZ.

He reportedly argued that anyone with basic knowledge of the subject could see that the pic does not show him a state of full arousal.

We previously reported that the Talk Dirty singer slammed Instagram for taking down his viral Bali pic that showed him standing by a pool wearing crotch-hugging boxers that showed the bulge of his manhood.

Jason Derulo slams Instagram for taking down his steamy underwear photo from Bali Related posts you might like

Derulo defiantly re-uploaded the photo and a screenshot of the message from Instagram that explained why the pic was taken down.

“We removed your post because it goes against our Community Guidelines on nudity or sexual activity,” Instagram explained. “Our guidelines are based on our global community, and some audiences may be sensitive to different things.”

But Derulo slammed Instagram for the action, saying that the company unfairly blamed him for his “size.”

“F*k u mean? I have underwear on,” he responded on Instagram. “I can’t help my size.”

He also accused Instagram of double-standard in an Instagram Story he posted shortly afterward:

“All these girls be on Instagram showing the a** and all kinda crazy s**t, and I got underwear on Bali, and they took my pic down… that’s discrimination,” he said. “They gotta understand I can’t help my size.”

Derulo, born in Miramar, Florida, to Haitian parents, was romantically linked with singer Jordin Sparks. They reportedly split in 2014, and since then, he has allegedly dated models Ragon Miller, Carmen Ortega, and Daphne Joy.